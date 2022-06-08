WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With gas prices reaching over 5 dollars a gallon in some places around the DMV and more drivers on the roads, how can you make sure your car runs the best it can for as long as it can?

Local mechanics and Consumer Reports say that it’s better for your wallet to drive your current car for as long as you can rather than trading it in for a new car every few years.

But how do you reach a milestone like 200,000 or even 300,000 miles on your current car?

A local mechanic says staying on top of regular maintenance and avoiding bumpier rides like cures and potholes can help extend the life of your car. Chris Welton is a service advisor at Ben Nielsen’s 10th Street Automotive in Washington D.C. and has been working on cars for over 20 years. He says more drivers are reaching higher mileage milestones in all types of cars, not just smaller sedans. However, he says to beware of certain environments and patterns to avoid to try and keep your car in tip-top shape.

“Stop and go puts a little more wear on the car, you’re gonna stress things out. It’s gonna affect the suspension components. Every time you hit any kind of bump in the road, you are putting a little stress on it,” Welton explained. “So the best thing to do is get the oil change regularly on time. Make sure it’s looked at and take care of things as they arise. Don’t let things go and the cars will keep going.”

Welton also recommended seeing a mechanic or auto body shop you trust who knows the history of your car so they know exactly what needs to be done when you bring it in.