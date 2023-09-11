SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania held its annual remembrance ceremony to honor the lives of the passengers and flight crew who died on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony began at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday morning at the Memorial Plaza near the Wall of Names where Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark welcomed guests.

Members of the community gathered ahead of the annual remembrance ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial

Following the welcome, students from the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Shanksville-Stonycreek Class of 2003 Alumni Jacob Miller began the name presentation of those who lost their lives.

Shanksville-Stonycreek School Art Teacher Joy Knepp and School Metalsmith Jan Loney rang the Bells of Remembrance as the names were read in their memory.

The ceremony ended with a Moment of Reflection to be followed by a private wreath laying for family members of the passengers and crew.

A public wreath-laying ceremony then took place at 2 p.m. at the Wall of Names. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro attended the ceremony and laid wreaths.

Further details about the ceremony can be found on the National Park Service website.

The Story of Flight 93

2023 marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks that shocked the country and the world. The sacrifice and heroic actions of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 which saved countless lives are remembered to this day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, Flight 93 was flying from New Jersey to San Francisco when Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked the aircraft and began to head for Washington, D.C. The hijackers’ intended target was believed to be the U.S. Capitol building.

The 40 passengers on the plane decided to take action after hearing about other hijacked planes that crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. After calling their loved ones to say their final goodbyes, the passengers fought back and tried to regain control of the plane.

The passenger’s assault forced the terrorists to crash the plane short of its intended destination into an open field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Everyone aboard Flight 93 died in the crash.

To learn more about Flight 93 and the National Memorial, visit the National Park Service website.