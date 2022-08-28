DC News Now — NASA is launching a new chapter in space exploration with the Artemis 1 mission. This mission is the first phase of a new era for NASA which will pave the way for humans to go to the moon and eventually Mars.

Tomorrow’s scheduled launch is set to make history in a number of ways. This will be the first time humans are planned to return to the moon since the last Apollo mission almost 50 years ago. The launch will test the Orion systems and it will be NASA’s most powerful rocket to date. This is also the first time NASA will launch a rocket and spacecraft at the same time. The launch will happen at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and will orbit the moon for a few weeks before returning to earth to splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

The Orion system is set to go farther than any other spacecraft carrying humans with plans for astronauts to live on the moon where they’ll build a habitat there where they will live and experiment. NASA experts say this program will set the groundwork for sustainable space travel and determine questions that need to be answered for trips that could take astronauts farther into the solar system.

“We get to practice on the moon which is just a couple of days away from earth,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pat Melroy explained. “A place that we can practice, learn, and prepare ourselves for future exploration and beyond.”

Tomorrow’s launch will be with an unmanned spacecraft meaning no people will be inside the spacecraft. During the Artemis missions, NASA will be landing the first woman and person of color on the moon and will establish the first long-term presence on the moon.

Tomorrow morning’s launch window is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. to 10:33 a.m. and this unmanned flight is set to splash down off the coast of San Diego in early October after 43 days.

While this craft won’t be carrying humans, there will be a very special stuffed passenger aboard. A stuffed Snoopy toy, decked out in his very own custom orange flight suit with gloves, boots, and a NASA patch, will be riding in the spacecraft. The Peanuts character has a very special partnership with NASA that dates back to the Apollo missions. The partnership started after Apollo 10 was sent to the moon to “snoop around” the landing site for the upcoming Apollo 11 flight. This lead the crew to name the lunar module “Snoopy” and the Apollo command module was labeled “Charlie Brown” after Snoopy’s loyal owner. Snoopy’s first flight to space was in 1990 when he was able to catch a ride on the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-32 mission.

The live stream of the Artemis 1 launch can be watched on NASA’s website or on the NASA YouTube channel.