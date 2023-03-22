CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Honey-producing bee colonies in West Virginia are up 17% from 2021, with a total of 7,000 colonies in the state.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there were 6,000 colonies in 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, producers with five or more colonies brought in 273,000 pounds of honey, 15,000 more than in 2021.

The average amount that each colony in West Virginia produced in 2022 was 39 pounds, which is down four pounds from 2021, according to the Department of Agriculture. This is eight pounds less than the national average.

The average price for consumers in the U.S. was $2.96 per pound. In 2021, the average was $2.65 per pound, according to the Department of Agriculture.

In the U.S., total honey production totaled 125 million pounds in 2022, which is down 1% from 2021.