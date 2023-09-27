ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — National Coffee Day takes place on Sept. 29, but Sheetz is celebrating for an entire weekend.

In honor of the national day, Sheetz is offering a free Nitro or cold brew coffee from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1 at all 700+ Sheetz stores.

The deal also includes free add-ons, like salted caramel cold form.

There’s a catch though. You need to have the Sheetz app and you have to enter the code “BREW4U” in the Offerz tab. Only one code can be used per Sheetz Rewardz member.

To get the app and sign up for Sheetz Rewardz click here.

In addition to Sheetz, other chains are joining in on National Coffee Day.

Dunkin’ will be giving away a free cup of coffee with a purchase for rewards members on Friday, Sept. 29.

Starbucks will be hosting free coffee tastings at their locations across America on Friday, Sept. 29.

Rutter’s will be offering a free regular-size coffee for VIP reward members.

Recently, Sheetz introduced a new selection of freshly baked doughnuts in their stores and has helped drivers by dropping gas prices over the past year, including lowering all gas to $1.776 in honor of the Fourth of July and our nation’s birth.