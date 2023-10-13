WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The war between Hamas and Israel left thousands of people dead within its first few days and countless others trapped and/or in danger. People worldwide are looking to support Israelis, Palestinians, and others who are affected. Unfortunately, there may be some who look to take advantage of people’s good intentions.

If you are looking to make a donation to a group to assist in relief efforts, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) provides some guidance. That includes being aware that some people may prey on a person’s emotional motivation to respond to emergency situations, such as the conflict between Hamas and Israel, through social media posts. BBB recommends people verify the trustworthiness of the source or a specific charity.

BBB’s website also provides a series of questions you can ask yourself before contributing to an organization. Those questions include:

Can the charity get to the impacted area?

Should you send clothing and food?

Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief?

Are you considering crowdfunding appeals?

Are you cautious about “100%” claims in appeals?

The Better Business Bureau lists a series of charities that are focused on relief efforts in Israel, Gaza, or both. The BBB Accredited Charities meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability:

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Anera

Direct Relief

Helping Hand for Relief and Development

International Fellowship of Christian and Jews

International Rescue Committee

Islamic Relief USA

Jewish National Fund

Mennonite Central Committee

Oxfam America

Penny Appeal USA

Project HOPE

Save the Children