Is it illegal to park facing the wrong way on a street in West Virginia? (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) – West Virginia has nearly 20 laws on the books when it comes to parking, but among all those rules and regulations, there isn’t a word about parking on the wrong side of the street.

According to Melissa Giggenbach, the program director for the West Virginia Innocence Project clinic and a professor at the West Virginia University College of Law, West Virginia has a list of 19 restrictions regarding parking.

Some restrictions include not being allowed to park on the sidewalk, in the way of someone’s driveway, or across from road construction, as doing so would impede the flow of traffic.

Impeding the flow of traffic in West Virginia is a misdemeanor, and a first-time offender can face a fine of up to $100. Being convicted of the crime again within one year is punishable with a fine of up to $200. Get convicted a third or subsequent time, and you’re looking at a fine of up to $500.

However, no statewide restrictions exist that prohibit a person from parking on the wrong side of the street.

While that may be the case, Giggenbach said cities and municipalities have the power to enforce their own local rules. That means a local area could potentially have a law on the books that prohibits you from parking on the wrong side of the street.

Giggenbach said the most important question is this: Are you obstructing the flow of traffic? If you’re parked facing the wrong way on a street, you just might be.

She mentioned how some city streets are very narrow, and can’t accommodate cars being parked on both sides. Generally, you’ll see one curb is painted to stop people from being able to do that.

Giggenbach also said to have parked on the wrong side of the street, a person was potentially driving against the flow of traffic, and that would mean they potentially obstructed traffic. There’s also the risk a parked car on the wrong side of the street could confuse future oncoming traffic.

“If you’re driving down a street and somebody gets in their car and turns their car lights on, all of a sudden, you’re facing an oncoming car, and that could really cause an issue,” she said.