WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More Electric vehicles are on roadways now than ever before, and federal tax incentives can offer consumers cash back.

The US Department of Energy department of energy says drivers can save $14,500 on fuel costs over 15 years with an EV.

As electric vehicles light up sales at dealership showrooms, the increasingly popular option to travel includes a host of options for consumers to consider.

Nik Miles, an automotive specialist and reporter with Our Auto Expert, said drivers in the market for EVs should consider “the amount you travel, the amount you want to spend on buying a vehicle — and also your charging.”

Though battery charging locations will begin to expand following investments in federal infrastructure projects, accessible charging ports are outnumbered by gas stations.

“Some people don’t have 20 minutes to sit there, and so you have to look at how this fit in your lifestyle and the cost, too. Electric cars are typically more expensive than gas cars,” Miles said, though he added many EVs can travel roughly 300 miles on a regular charge, offering a distance similar to many gasoline vehicles.

However, EVs can provide additional uses beyond getting from point A to point B.

“Use the electricity out of the vehicles to power things like trailers… run your camper,” Miles said while detailing features of the EV SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Manufacturers like Hyundai also offer other features, including remote-controlled movement seen in the Ioniq.

“So, if you want the vehicle to come out a parking space because somebody parked so close and you can’t get it out,” Miles said about the SUV’s ability to move via key fob.

Vehicles that qualify for tax credits are outlined by the Internal Revenue Service.