(The Hill) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said her staff encouraged her to listen to Taylor Swift’s music in the wake of the pop star’s visits to Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Now that @taylorswift13 has been spending more time in Kansas — thanks @tkelce! — my fearless staff thought it was time I drop everything now and give her music a proper listen,” Kelly posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday.

While Swift has appeared at multiple Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium, the stadium is on the Missouri side of Kansas City. However, Kelce reportedly owns a home in Leawood, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Kelly also said staffers gifted her a “personalized CD with handpicked tracks” of Swift’s songs in a follow-up post. Some of the songs of Swift’s on the CD include “Dear John,” fan-favorite “All Too Well,” “King of My Heart” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” according to the post.

The Kansas governor added that she also received friendship bracelet from a Taylor Swift fan at a recent Chiefs game. Friendship bracelets have become a fashion staple among “Swifties,” and the act of making Swift-themed friendship bracelets and trading them with other concert attendees became a tradition during the musician’s global “The Eras Tour.”

Time Magazine recently named Swift its person of the year, capping off a highly successful year for the American singer-songwriter. In the span of 2023, Swift launched her aforementioned tour, released a film of said tour and re-released two of her previous albums.