(DC News Now) — National Dog Day is August 26 and Krispy Kreme is planning to celebrate it with all-new doggie doughnuts.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

Participating locations will start serving up special doggie doughnut boxes on Friday, August 26, and through the weekend while supplies last.

The doughnut shaped dog biscuits inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnuts were created by Austrailian-based artisan bakery: Huds and Toke.

Krispy Kreme will also be offering a brand themed dog bandana through the weekend.