LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty Flames football program announcing the passing of one of their players as freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd passed away Saturday at the age of 19. LU said Boyd joined the program last January.

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly,” said Liberty Flames Director of Athletics Ian McCaw.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times” said Liberty Flames head football coach Jamey Chadwell.

Boyd is from Chesapeake, Virginia. He played football at Oscar Smith High School where he won consecutive state football titles.