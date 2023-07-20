(NEXSTAR) – This summer of heat waves, “wet bulb” danger, and record temperatures isn’t cooling down anytime soon – at least not for most states.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its weather predictions for August on Thursday, showing the vast majority of the U.S. painted in shades of orange and red. The darker the color, the more likely a place is to see above-average temperatures next month.

Things look worst in the Pacific Northwest, where western Oregon and Washington have a 60 to 70 percent chance of an extra-hot August.

Though almost no one is spared. The entire west, south and east parts of the country are favoring above-average heat next month, according to the forecast.

Only a handful of states have slight chances to see below-average temperatures this August: North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and parts of other nearby states.

States shaded in white are a toss up: NOAA meteorologists give them equal odds of an above-average, below-average and normal August. Hawaii, not pictured on the map below, falls into this category.

A new forecast released Thursday shows NOAA’s predictions for August temperatures around the country. (Map: NOAA)

A few states are expected to have the lucky combination of being both hot and wet. According to the forecast, the Southeast is leaning toward having more precipitation (and its resulting humidity) than usual.

Out West, where summer drought can spell wildfire troubles, NOAA is predicting the possibility of a drier August than normal.

A new forecast released Thursday shows NOAA’s predictions for August precipitation around the country. (Map: NOAA)

Even after August is done, don’t expect things to cool off too quickly. The hotter-than-average temperatures might stick around through October, according to NOAA’s long-range forecast.

With El Niño arriving earlier in the year than usual, meteorologists are warning things could heat up even more this summer. In the past, a strong El Niño has led to record global warmth, like in 2016 and 1998.