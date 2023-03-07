ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested after a hit-and-run in the Arnett area left two people dead.

According to information from the West Virginia State Police, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, around 7:30 PM, Trooper Wickline was called to a car crash on Coal River Road in the Arnett area of Raleigh County. Once there, Trooper Wickline learned that the driver of an SUV that was involved in the crash had driven away after the wreck occurred.

The second vehicle, driven by Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma, was also carrying three children ranging in ages from 3 to 11-years-old. Unfortunately, Sara and her 3-year-old daughter died due to injuries sustained during the accident.

One of the juvenile passengers was flown to CAMC for further treatment, while a the second passenger was driven to Raleigh General Hospital.

After the crash, investigators were able to determine a person of interest in the hit-and-run. On March 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM, Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron, was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder, two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death, one count for Reckless Driving, one count of Driving Suspended, one count of Obstructing an Officer, and one count of Assault.