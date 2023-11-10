MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man shot at a mugger inside a New York City subway station Tuesday night, authorities said.

The shooter opened fire on the northbound platform inside the 49th Street station in Midtown Manhattan just after 9 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. No one was injured.

The shooter fired at a man trying to rob a 40-year-old woman, but he did not hit the would-be robber, police said. The accused mugger, identified as 49-year-old Matthew Roesch, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, according to police.

The alleged shooter fled and was arrested Wednesday, police said. John Rote, 43, of Queens, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, and menacing, according to the NYPD.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey condemned the actions of the “vigilante.”

“I want to be clear: we don’t tolerate this kind of conduct in NYC Transit, period,” Davey said in a statement. “Once again cameras recorded a perpetrator, and we are grateful the NYPD made an arrest within hours. Thank goodness nobody was hurt here — but what occurred was outrageous, reckless, and unacceptable.”