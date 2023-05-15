Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At 81 years old, Martha Stewart becomes the oldest person to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the publication's history.

NEW YORK (DC News Now) — Sports Illustrated (SI) said Martha Stewart, 81, businesswoman and home living expert would be one of its cover models for the 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

As such, Stewart becomes the oldest person to be featured on the cover in the history of the publication. Among other things, SI noted: “Stewart is the OG of influencers.”

Three other women received 2023 cover model status: Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.

Dozens of other models are part of the 2023 issue, including Louisiana State University forward Angel Reese, who helped the Tigers to win LSU’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship, and Top Chef executive producer and host Padma Lakshmi.

You’ll find pictures from Stewart’s photo shoot here.