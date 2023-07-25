GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced Behrouz Mokhtari, 72, of McLean, Va. and Tehran, Iran, to 41 months in federal prison for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

He pled guilty earlier this year to two counts of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economics Power ACT (IEEPA). Mokhtari conspired to engage in prohibited business activities on behalf of persons and entities in Iran.

After serving time in prison, he will undergo three years of supervised release and will have to forfeit over $2.85 million in proceeds derived from his criminal activities – $1.5 million of which he used to purchase a residence in California.

According to his guilty plea, Mokhtari agreed with his co-defendant and others to evade Iranian sanctions to engage in business on behalf of Iranian entities without first obtaining the required licenses in a conspiracy that lasted from at least March 2018 to Sept. 2020.

Mokhtari held management positions and maintained ownership control of businesses in Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He and his co-conspirators provided services to Iranian entities and engaged in transactions involving petrochemical products, including refining these products and transporting them by sea. They used bank accounts located in the UAE to process these transactions.

In another conspiracy that lasted from about Feb. 2013 until at least June 2017, Mokhtari and Iranian nationals agreed to conduct illicit shipments of petrochemical products to and from Iran.

He created a front company in Panama to purchase two liquid petroleum gas tankers for about $38 million, which were used to transport petrochemical products in international commerce on behalf of Iranian entities.

The conspirators used the U.S. financial system to engage in transactions related to the hiring of the vessels and other expenses.

Mokhtari admitted he knew that, as a U.S. citizen, engaging in business with Iranian entities without a license or permission from the Office of Foreign Assets Control was prohibited. He also knew that it was illegal to engage in transactions intended to evade sanctions or related to goods and services of Iranian origin or export.