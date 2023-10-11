HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $21 million worth of drugs was seized by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in the third quarter of 2023.

The seized drugs, totaling $21.2 million, included cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and LSD among others.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, PSP seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of meth, 141 pound of fentanyl and 62,597 various pills.

As part of the Prescription Drug Takeback Program, 698 pounds of prescription drugs were collected, PSP reports.

Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the third quarter of this year:

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 318.57 lbs. $7,008,540 Crack Cocaine 4.4 lbs. $70,400 Heroin 8.6 lbs. $292,400 Fentanyl 141.3 lbs. $2,260,800 LSD – Pills and Paper 79 doses $1,580 Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.4 pints $116,580 Marijuana THC Solid 202.2 lbs. $1,011,000 Marijuana Plants 107 plants $17,655 Processed Marijuana 2,175.3 lbs. $6,525,900 Methamphetamines 183.9 lbs. $1,839,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.071 lbs. $234 MDMA – Pills 55 DU $825 Other Narcotics 283.3 lbs. $566,600 Other Narcotics (pills) 62,597 DU $1,564,925 Total Value $21,276,439

Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.