ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ (PIX11) — Four people were killed and another eight injured when a shuttle van overturned on a stretch of the Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliffs early Friday, according to authorities.

The Ford Econoline E350 rolled over on the interstate highway around 1:25 a.m., officials said, though investigators were still working to determine the details of how the deadly crash occurred.

First responders arrived to find the van, which had New York registration, in the wooded center median of the southbound lane, with multiple people trapped inside and in need of extrication, officials said.

All told, 12 passengers were in the van, four of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The other eight people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from severe head trauma to what officials characterized as “minor physical complaints.”

Police did not immediately release identifying information about any of the passengers, but did say that the van served as a shuttle transporting workers in upstate New York factories to and from their homes.

Southbound lanes of the Palisades Parkway were closed at Exit 2 for an investigation, with all traffic diverted to 9W south.

