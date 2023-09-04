WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Narcan, the opioid reversal drug, should be available over the counter starting this week.

The drug that experts say can restore normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes after taking it to reverse and overdose will be the first of its kind that the public will be able to get their hands on without a prescription.

Narcan manufacturer said the first batch of the nasal spray officially shipped last week to top drug stores, pharmacies, groceries, and online retailers.

The availability comes days after International Opioid Awareness Day which was on August 31.

The opioid epidemic is impacting many cities and states across the country.

According to a July 2023 report from DC’s Office Of Chief Medical Examiner, in 2022, there were 461 opioid-related fatal overdoses with an average of 38 deaths per month.

That report also showed there has been a total of 152 opioid-related fatal overdoses in the district up until July 2023.

Experts say Narcan can potentially reverse the effects of overdoses from opioids, including fentanyl.

Narcan is expected to cost about $45 for a two-dose package of Narcan.