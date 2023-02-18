CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) said no damages were reported after a small earthquake happened near the Ohio/West Virginia border.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the region on Friday around 4:54 p.m.
The epicenter’s location was documented at coordinates 38.903N, 82.040W, which is near the area of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
The USGS said the 0.1-kilometer-deep tremors were also detected in the following areas:
- Cheshire, Ohio (4.8 miles southeast of the epicenter)
- Athens, Ohio (29.5 miles south of the epicenter)
- Teays Valley, West Virginia (31.7 miles north of the epicenter)
- Parkersburg, West Virginia (35.9 miles southwest of the epicenter)
- Charleston, West Virginia (44.0 miles north-northwest of the epicenter)
The WVDEP said although there are no claimed damages, citizens can call to report any environmental issues, regardless of cause, to the statewide spill hotline at 1-800-642-3074.
To view the full USGS report, click here.