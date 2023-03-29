CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A North Carolina man wanted out of his home state in connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, the CUFFED Task Force arrested Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, North Carolina, in Beckley around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 2023.

Marshals say Black was the last suspect still wanted in a March 15 drive-by shooting in Statesville that left 19-year-old Zion Wilder dead. Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was also shot in the head during the incident and remains in critical condition. Black’s co-defendant, Tevin Seymore, 24, of Statesville, North Carolina was arrested in Charleston Saturday, March 18, a third suspect, Dakota Duke, has also been connected in the shooting.

Black faces charges of 1st-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Marshals say.

According to the USMS, Black was taken to Southern Regional Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Iredell County, North Carolina.

The USMS Southern District of West Virginia worked with the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 Unit, to make the arrest.

