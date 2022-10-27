WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — The National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as the ‘Nation’s Report Card,’ was released this week. The report revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic showed math and reading scores have fallen.

“The results released today from the National Assessment of Educational Progress are appalling, unacceptable, and a reminder of the impact that this pandemic has had on our learners,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release. “The data also represent a call to action for the important work we must do now for our students—especially those who have suffered the most during the pandemic.”

