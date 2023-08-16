UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A parking deck on Penn State University’s campus is being evacuated and is closed due to a sinkhole, according to Penn State Police.

While details are limited, PSU Police said the sinkhole is underneath a pillar in the Eisenhower parking garage. Eisenhower Road near the parking deck is currently closed as emergency officials are on the scene.

Penn State Police did say the hole is narrow, but deep and a currently measuring to see if it is continuing to sink.

According to a PSU Alert, officials are asking people to avoid the area.

WTAJ has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.