UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Football announced Wednesday that Justin Lustig will become the program’s next special teams coordinator.

Lustig has spent the past three seasons at Vanderbilt and will now take over for Stacy Collins, who left for Boise State on Jan. 12. Lustig served as the Commodores associate head coach and special teams coordinator since 2021 while also coaching the tight ends.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin, his wife, Beth, and sons, Samuel and Henry, to our Penn State Football family,” Head Football Coach James Franklin said. “I have followed Justin’s career closely and have been thoroughly impressed with the way his special teams units have consistently performed. He’s spent 19 seasons as a special teams coordinator and also brings valuable experience from a very successful stint as a head coach. Justin is a Pennsylvania guy who will fit in well within our organization and this Happy Valley community.”

In addition to being the special teams coordinator, Lustig will serve as the outside linebackers and nickels coach.

“Growing up in Pennsylvania I have long held the Penn State program as the gold standard of college football,” said Lustig. “My family and I are incredibly excited for this opportunity to come back to our home state and join this historic program. I want to thank Coach Franklin for this opportunity to join the Penn State Football staff. I’m eager to get to work with this remarkable staff and community.”

Lustig is from Erie, Pennslyvania but has moved around to several schools after graduating college. He’s been a coach at Christopher Newport, Villanova, Eastern Illinois, Louisiana Lafayette, Ball State, Edinboro, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.