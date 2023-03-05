ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — Undefeated Penn State won the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament, the seventh conference title in school history.

Penn State racked up 147.0 points, Iowa came in second with 134.5 points.

Four Nittany Lions won individual titles. Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Aaron Brooks (184) are now three-time Big Ten Champions at their respective weights. Carter Starocci (174) won his second Big Ten title, and true freshman Levi Haines (157) won his first title.

Head coach Cael Sanderson was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, while Haines was named Big Ten Freshman of the year.

Nine Nittany Lions qualified for the NCAA Championship– RBY (133,) Beau Bartlett (141,) Shayne Van Ness (149,) Haines (157,) Alex Facundo (165,) Starocci (174,) Brooks (184,) Max Dean (197,) Greg Kerkvliet (285) are all headed to Tulsa, OK for the NCAA from March 16-18.