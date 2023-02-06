WEST VIRGINIA/PENNSYLVANIA (WOWK) – State and federal authorities are offering a reward for any information that could help in the case of a woman who has been missing for 11 years.

According to the FBI Pittsburgh, Maria Nina Miller, of Towanda, Pennsylvania was last seen Feb. 5, 2011. She was last seen at her workplace, Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox that day. The FBI says through the investigation, authorities did learn that she had traveled to work that morning, and did return to her home in Towanda, PA.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police say they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that helps them in the case.

The FBI says around the time of her disappearance Miller and her husband had been planning a trip to West Virginia to visit family, and she may have been in Summersville on Feb. 5, 2011 or in the Beckley area. Her vehicle at the time would have been a Chevrolet Cobalt, authorities say.

Miller would now be 46 years old, and is described by authorities as a Filipina woman standing approximately 5’1″ with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she weighed approximately 125 lbs, according to the FBI.

Anyone with any information on Miller’s case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or email tips.fbi.gov.