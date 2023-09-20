ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said they are providing resources to LGBTQ+ veterans who were impacted by the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, which was effective from 1994 to 2011.

The policy said that LGBTQ+ people who did not disclose their sexual orientation could continue serving in the armed forces. More often than not, those who chose to disclose their sexuality would have been discharged. This left many without access to the benefits and services they earned.

On Sept. 20, the 12th anniversary of the repeal of the policy, the DOD is trying to help those who were discharged due to their sexual orientation with an other-than-honorable discharge.

“For decades, our LGBTQ+ Service members were forced to hide or were prevented from serving altogether. Even still, they selflessly put themselves in harm’s way for the good of our country and the American people,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the coming weeks, the DOD said it will be initiating an outreach campaign to encourage all Service members and Veterans who believe they’ve suffered “an error or injustice” to seek correction to their military records.

Some of the resources that will be provided by the DOD include: