CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill has issued an all-clear just more than an hour after an emergency alert notification Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have sent out an all-clear for their schools after being under a “secure mode” lockdown.

The emergency report comes nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Associate Professor Dr. Zijie Yan inside Caudill Labs on campus.

Police arrested Tailei Qi, a UNC-Chapel Hill student, without force off campus less than two hours after the shooting.

Qi was charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count and is in jail without bond.

The shooting and nearly three-hour lockdown terrified students and faculty. On Tuesday North Carolina college students, many of whom attend UNC-Chapel Hill, rallied outside the General Assembly pushing for stricter gun laws.