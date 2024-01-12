(WHTM) – The Quaker Oats Company announced Thursday that it is expanding its December recall of various granola bar and cereal products due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The expanded recall now includes additional cereals, bars and snacks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products were sold nationwide as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

According to the FDA, the affected products include:

Product Description Size UPC “Best Before” Date Between: GRANOLA BARS Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple 0.84 oz 6 Count 030000571750 Jan-11-24 and Sep-01-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry 0.84 oz 6 Count 030000571767 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack 0.84 oz 48 Count 030000572979 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor 1.23 oz 12 Count 030000315675 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 1.23 oz 5 Count 030000312803 1.23 oz 1 count 030000000410 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor 1.23 oz 1 Count 030000000465 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 1.23 oz 5 Count 030000312827 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs 1.23 oz 10 Count 030000575741 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 1.23 OZ 21 Count 030000569085 41.8 oz 34 Count 030000576236 1.23 oz 14 Count 030000321362 CEREAL BARS Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000572726 OR 030000574065 Jan-11-24 and Oct-31-24 2.11 oz 1 Count 030000004111 1.79 oz 12 Count 030000572788 0.84 oz 16 Count 030000572764 Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack 0.84 oz 32 Count 030000572849 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000574072 OR 030000572740 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 2.11 oz 1 Count 030000004128 2.11 oz 12 Count 030000572801 Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000576601 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 0.84 oz 16 Count 030000576618 CEREALS Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack 12.6 oz 2 Pack 030000577578 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate 12.6 oz 030000576922 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 12.6 oz 2 Pack 030000578209 Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry 13.6 oz 030000576939 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon 14.5 oz 030000061534 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 21 oz 030000320730 43.5 oz 3 Pack 030000577707 OR 030000566497 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar 14.5 oz 030000064412 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 21 oz 030000064030 29 oz 2 Count 030000440612 43.5 oz 3 Pack 030000566480 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut 14.5 oz 030000313282 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal 10.3 oz 030000573235 Jan-11-24 H and Oct-1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal 11.2 oz 030000578124 Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24 19.3 oz 030000578131 Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal 15.5 oz 030000578186 Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24 Gamesa Marias Cereal 11.4 oz 030000576946 Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24 11.4 oz 2 Count 030000577172 OR 030000577400 CAP’N CRUNCH INSTANT OATMEAL Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal 8.5 oz 030000577103 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal 8.5 oz 030000577110 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 GATORADE PROTEIN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARS Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate 2.8 oz 052000010121 JAN 11 24 through APR 10 24 2.8 oz 6 Count 052000041132 2.8 oz 12 Count 052000010138 SNACK MIX Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix) 0.875 oz 104 Count 028400672405 JAN 11 24 through May 7 24 Courtesy of FDA

The FDA says consumers with any of the affected products should dispose of them.

For information or reimbursement, consumers can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday at 1-800-492-9322 or by going online to www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (possibly bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can cause more severe illnesses.