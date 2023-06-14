WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager who disappeared more than 50 years ago died by homicide, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

Joan Marie Dymond was 14-years-old when she was last seen on Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969. Her remains weren’t discovered until November 2012 on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation. People digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground made the discovery.

“After supper, she told her family she was going to the Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre and she never returned,” Trooper Andrew Morgantini said.

Investigators and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday they have ruled Dymond’s death a homicide.

Joan Marie Dymond (Photo courtesy Pennsylvania State Police)

Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s, investigators said. An examination determined the remains were those of a female, who died of suspicious or “foul play” circumstances.

The remains had been submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic testing. The company informed troopers of possible family members of the victim, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples.

The remains were discovered to be those of Joan Marie Dymond.

“She was a typical teenager…she was a sweet girl, didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said Suzanne Estock, Joan Dymond’s sister.

Even though her remains have been found, the investigation into her death is not closed.

“Maybe we could find who did this to her,” Estock said. “It’s a shame somebody so young and with her whole life ahead of her was taken. I would have had a sister up until now.”

Anyone with information about Dymond’s life, disappearance or murder is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop P, Wilkes-Barre.