MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — While abortion care is legal in Maryland, local leaders in the state’s largest county are taking more steps to keep abortion care accessible to all.

Starting in the next fiscal year, local organizations in Montgomery County that provide services and support the right to access abortion care could receive anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000 under the new abortion access grant program.

This is what different counties are having to turn to now that Roe v Wade has been overturned. County Executive Marc Elrich announced the grant funding program on Thursday afternoon and says the country is taking a disturbing step backward after overturning Roe v Wade.

“We want women to be able to go to a safe place even if they’re not a resident of Montgomery County, as they’re all human beings, so this a human right,” County Executive Elrich explained. “So, we made a decision that we would create this $1 million grant program.”

The Abortion Access Grant Program will be available to organizations that offer direct abortion care as well as wrap-around services like security for providers as well as training for new providers.

The program will also provide aid to organizations that are fighting legal battles on behalf of people seeking access to abortion services. Grants will also be available for providers to offer reduced, low, or no-cost abortions. The grants can also be used to offer family planning services and reproductive health education.

Rosalyn levy Jonas sought an illegal abortion in 1966, 7 years before Roe v Wade was enacted. She says funding for abortion care is critical, especially in a post-Roe era. She recalls paying $500 and determining a discreet location to be picked up for the procedure.

“I was driven an hour and a half to Baltimore County where an abortion was performed without anesthetic by someone I presumed to be a physician. So if you want to know what I think about access, that is it,” Levy Jonas said. “People shouldn’t have to do that. Abortion should be a health care procedure. It should be legal, and it should be safe.”

The application portal opens on September 1st and will close on October 10th. Applications can be submitted through the county website.