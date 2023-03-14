MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Roy McGrath went from having one of Maryland’s top jobs to being charged with fraud.

On Monday, a federal judge issued an arrest warrant for McGrath — who was once chief-of-staff for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — after he did not show up in court as his trial on federal fraud charges was set to start.

McGrath had an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. He did not return cellphone calls or emails Monday morning. McGrath’s attorney told reporters outside of court he knew something was wrong because he talked to his client on Sunday, and had a “substantively productive conversation” but then didn’t see McGrath yesterday morning outside of court.

McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment, including charges connected to an over $200,000 severance payment he received from the Maryland Environmental Service after making the move to the governor’s office. He had been director of the Maryland Environmental Service from 2016 until 2020. He’s also accused of embezzling another $170,000. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.

McGrath resigned in August 2020 when he was just 11 weeks into the job as Hogan’s chief-of-staff after news about the severance payment became public. Since leaving state government, McGrath has moved to Naples, Florida.

McGrath was appointed by Hogan to serve as executive director of the environmental agency in December 2016. The charges allege that from March 2019 through December 2020, McGrath used his positions as the director to get the agency to make payments to himself.

At the time, McGrath said Governor Hogan approved the check, something Hogan quickly denied.

If convicted of the federal charges, McGrath faces up to three decades in prison.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to DC News Now that they performed a welfare check at McGrath’s residence in Naples, Florida on Monday. Nobody was home.

The U.S. Marshals Service is actively working to execute the arrest warrant.