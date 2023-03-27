WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Keep your eye on the western sky for an incredible sight this week. Five planets are due to align near the moon and will be visible to the naked eye.

A planetary alignment is when planets are not only visible in the same night sky, but when their orbits gather together from our perspective.

Though the planets are actually vast distances apart, they will appear to us on earth within a short distance from one another.

Though experts would recommend binoculars to best enjoy the alignment, the light of the planets should be just visible without any special tools. Jupiter, Venus, and Mars all typically reflect enough visible light to be seen without any magnification.

On the evening of Tuesday, March 28th, as the sun sets we are expected to see Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars within a 50-degree sky vector of one another.