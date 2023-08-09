WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Turn your eyes to the night sky this weekend: the Perseid meteor shower is here, and experts say it’s a good year to spot it.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13. Smithsonian Magazine said that the Earth will pass through the densest part of the shower around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The meteor shower makes its rounds every year. According to NASA, it is considered to be “the best meteor shower of the year due to its high rates and pleasant late-summer temperatures.”

Smithsonian Magazine said that while each of the meteors is small, “the shower is known for its extra-bright fireballs, which are caused by slightly larger pieces of debris.”

Last year, the meteor shower coincided with a full moon, making it hard to spot — but this year, the moon phase is more favorable. NASA said that since the moon will be in its waning crescent phase, even the dimmer meteors should be visible.

Where can you see the meteor shower?

Experts say you should head to a dark place as far away from light pollution as possible. According to NASA, you don’t have to look in any particular direction — the meteors should be visible all across the sky.

“Pack a blanket and perhaps some bug spray, and lie on your back with your feet pointing roughly toward the northeast. Be patient—it could take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark—and resist the urge to look at your phone, as its light will mess up your night vision,” Smithsonian Magazine said.

If you’re in Allegany County, the Multimedia Learning Center at Frostburg State University is hosting a star party at Glendening Park in Frostburg starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Only red light is allowed on the field — and the first 50 families to get to the event will get a free red flashlight.

The event is free, and you don’t need a ticket to attend. Organizers recommend bringing a “Bring chairs, blankets, warm clothes, and binoculars if you have them” — they’ll provide star charts.

If bad weather leads to a cancellation, organizers will update online by 7 p.m. on Saturday.