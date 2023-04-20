SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad.

Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites; both the booster and spacecraft on top were to be ditched into the sea.

Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits.

SpaceX’s first try to launch the rocket was called off Monday because of a stuck valve in the rocket during fueling.

Plan for the launch. Photo: SpaceX website

The launch was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration on April 14 when it issued SpaceX a vehicle operator license to launch the Starship vehicle from Boca Chica Beach in southern Cameron County, Texas.

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements. The license is valid for five years,” the FAA statement read.

All systems were a go for Monday’s launch until reports from SpaceX of a frozen pressure valve halted the first launch attempt of the fully stacked vehicle.

This is the first time SpaceX launches a fully stacked Starship rocket on top of Super Heavy.

“Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes expendable,” SpaceX said on its website. Starship is nearly 400 feet tall and is considered the largest rocket in the globe.

The flight will be the company’s first attempt at launching its stacked Starship, a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances the development of Starship,” a SpaceX release stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.