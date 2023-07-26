EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — A state senator from South Texas wants the state to not allow electric companies to cut off the power to customers during this “extreme heat” event. He also wants future permanent safeguards to protect consumers.

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, earlier this week sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, or PUCT, asking they take emergency actions to protect electricity customers from losing power as triple digits plague the Lone Star State.

The Public Utility Commission actually already has rules in place to maintain continuous electric service during extreme heat and cold, KXAN has reported.

Disconnections may not occur “for non-payment during an extreme weather emergency.” The Public Utility Commission must be notified by electric transmission and distribution utilities when such an emergency has been declared in their area, according to the agency’s website.

Still, Hinojosa wrote: “In light of the recent extreme heat that has plagued our state, it has become evident that the current disconnection rule is inadequate in protecting the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Particularly affected are low-income and vulnerable populations, like seniors, who rely on medication devices that need to be plugged in, and who are more sensitive to hot conditions.

Texas State Sen. Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa is vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“We are experiencing extreme heat right now where many people are suffering, especially those who are vulnerable, and we don’t want any disconnections. We want an immediate suspension of disconnections in the state of Texas as a matter of public policy. The Public Utility Commission has the authority to stop disconnections. The problem we have right now is this heat is extreme and people, for whatever reason, didn’t budget for the increase in electric bills,” Hinojosa told Border Report on Wednesday from his offices in the border town of Edinburg.

Temperatures in South Texas have been in the triple digits for several weeks, and National Weather Service forecasts predict more heat in the days and weeks to come. Statewide, Texas has been suffering from excessive hot weather and some drought.

Hinojosa, who is vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, says economically, many Texans still are behind on their bills dating back to job and other losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

He is asking for a moratorium on disconnections through Sept. 15, after which time he says cooler temperatures usually begin to filter in, even as far south as South Texas.

“Many people are still out of work, not fully recovered from pandemic, and they need to budget accordingly,” he said.

Hot and cold weather safeguards in place

In addition to its rules for not cutting off power during extreme weather, PUC also outlines deferred payment plan options must be offered to customers during the emergency.

However, a petition issued last week by the Texas Consumer Association and AARP Texas that also asked the PUCT for a moratorium on disconnections statewide, cites current agency policy as difficult to follow for consumers and needs to be revised and revisited.

Hinojosa says the PUCT has the ability to call an emergency meeting to address these issues, and he urges the agency to quickly do so.

He also says he plans to file legislation during the next regular session of the Texas Legislature that would require electric providers to regularly report service disconnection data. Currently, he says, there is no reporting system and lawmakers have no idea how many people actually have had their electricity cut off.

“It’s important for us to have that information to be able to consider public policy and changes in laws we have in place to make sure we provide a safety net for those families out there who, for whatever reason, cannot pay their electric bills,” Hinojosa said.

Payment help for families

Consumers struggling to pay electric bills can receive up to $2,000 in assistance per family, if they qualify, through the Texas Utility Help program. The program is administered through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs with funding from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. The program provides eligible households with financial payments made directly to the utility company on the household’s behalf.

Consumers who are interested can call toll free: 1-855-566-2057 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.