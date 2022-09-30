WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Survivors of Hurricane Ian are sharing their stories as the clean-up from the massive storm continues.

Officials predict it will be months if not years before Ft. Myers, FL gets back to normal due to washed-out roads, homes and bridges.

Ray Maurillo shared his story from his brother’s home in Cape Coral, a suburb of Ft. Myers, where he stayed during the storm.

Maurillo said that everyone in his family survived, but the damage to his own home, his brother’s home, and the rest of the area was worse than he imagined.

“Everybody lost their pool cages here. They lost their fences, all the fences are down,” Maurillo said by phone. “He’s (brother) got a brand new r-v, he lost the top of his r-v. And everybody’s cleaning up today. This is, like, really bad. This is one of the worst hurricanes I’ve ever been through, and I’ve lived in Florida for 35 years.”

Maurillo also said the family is still assessing the damage to his parent’s home. They’re over in Europe.