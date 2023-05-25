CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Beckley man accused of allegedly abusing a three-year-old at the Kanawha County daycare where he worked has waived his preliminary hearing.

According to court records, Caleb Staunton, 21, of Beckley, was arrested Thursday, May 18, on a child abuse charge related to the alleged incident at Discovery Kingdom Day Care.

West Virginia State Police said they were called there after being informed by the staff about a child abuse incident. The criminal complaint said Staunton was allegedly trying to get the socks off of the victim when he “aggressively ripped” them off, and lifted up the victim’s legs which caused them to fall out of the chair.

When the child sat back down, the complaint said, Staunton allegedly grabbed the back of their head and “yanked” their head back and held it there for “several seconds.” Staunton then “got over top of the victim’s head and appeared to speak to him.”

The complaint said Staunton told law enforcement the victim threw shoes at him, but that was not shown on surveillance.