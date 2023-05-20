(WFLA) — Teacher Appreciation Week has passed, but educators can take advantage of this Disney deal all summer long.

Certain hotels on Walt Disney World property are offering a special discount for teachers this summer. Educators at all levels — from daycare to college — are eligible for the offer, according to the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels website.

In addition to the discounted stay, the Disney Springs Area Hotels also come with a free shuttle to the theme parks. Guests at these hotels are allowed to enter the theme parks 30 minutes before they open to the general public.

Disney Springs Area Hotels guests receive a coupon booklet with special discounts at the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex. They are also allowed to book tee times at Disney golf courses up to 90 days in advance.

The offer is available between May 15 and August 15 and applies to travel dates from May 29 to Sept. 4, 2023. Teachers and school support staff are required to show proof of employment at check-in to redeem the discount.

Teachers can get a discounted rate at the following hotels:

B Resort & Spa

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton

Drury Plaza Hotel

Hilton Orlando

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Holiday Inn

Wyndham Garden Inn

To find more information about the special offer for teachers, visit the Disney Springs Area Hotels website.