BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police said they arrested a Brownsville woman after she tried to scan fake barcodes in a Walmart self-checkout line.

Officers took Mericarmen Gomez, 34, into custody on Saturday at the store location on Boca Chica Boulevard.

Police said they were informed that Gomez was at the self-checkout line with some items. According to officers, Gomez was holding a barcode in her hand that, when scanned, charged 25 cents for an item, rather than full price. As she tried to leave the Walmart, loss prevention officers confronted her.

Police said Gomez owed more than $100 for the items she attempted to take. They took her into custody, then to the Brownsville City Jail.

Gomez was arraigned Sunday and had bond set at $3,000.