CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 60 lakes, rivers and creeks across West Virginia will be stocked with golden rainbow trout starting next week.
For the past five years, West Virginia has held Gold Rush every spring where rare golden rainbow trout are released for anglers to catch. This year, the first round of stocking will happen the week of March 28, and the second round will be the week of April 4.
In total, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will release more than 50,000 golden rainbow trout.
Locations being stocked week 1:
- Anawalt Lake
- Barboursville Lake
- Berwind Lake
- Blackwater River
- Blue Creek
- Brandywine Lake
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Lake (Cacapon Resort State Park)
- Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park)
- Conway Run Lake
- Cranberry River
- Deegan Lake
- Dog Run Lake
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- Edward Run Pond
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Greenbrier River (At Durbin)
- Hinkle Lake
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Larenim Park Lakes
- Longbranch Lake (Pipestem Resort State Park)
- Mill Creek Reservoir
- North Fork of South Branch
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Ridenour Lake
- Rockhouse Lake
- Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest)
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park)
- Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park)
- Wallback Lake
- Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park)
- Wheeling Creek
- Williams River
Locations being stocked week 2:
- Boley Lake (Babcock State Park)
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Castlemans Run Lake
- Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park)
- Coopers Rock Lake (Coopers Rock State Forest)
- Curtisville Lake
- Elk River
- French Creek Pond
- Greenbrier River (Cass Scenic Railroad State Park)
- Hurricane Reservoir
- Laurel Fork Lake
- Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park)
- Mason Lake
- Middle Wheeling Creek Lake
- Mountwood
- New Creek Lake
- North Bend Lake (Tailwaters) (North Bend State Park)
- Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park)
- Poorhouse Pond
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Rollins Lake
- Shavers Fork (Lower)
- Shavers Fork (Upper)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Resort State Park)
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Thomas Park Lake
- Tuckahoe Lake
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by this massive list, the DNR compiled this shorter list of nine go-to lakes and streams for Gold Rush season, or you can consult this map to find a stocked location near you.
Before you head out for your trip, you can double-check if and when your favorite fishing spot was stocked using this link.