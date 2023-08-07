ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after three bodies were found in the James River on August 5.

Deputies say on Friday around 7:43 p.m., the Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center received a call in reference to three missing swimmers.

Authorities learned that two juveniles and one adult family member had been swimming in the James River, near Arnold’s Valley when they went missing.

Several agencies including Virginia State Police Search and Rescue Team responded to assist with the search. Crews worked throughout the night but did not find the victims.

On Saturday, emergency personnel continued their search and around 9:45 a.m. the bodies of all three family members were successfully recovered. Deputies say they were located a short distance from where they were last seen.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation.

WFXR News will update you with additional information as it is released.