MIDWAY, WV (WVNS) — A suspect is on the loose after a trooper was reportedly shot in the arm Monday morning, July 17, 2023.

According to the West Virginia State Police, while carrying out a routine traffic stop at the Dollar General in the Midway area of Raleigh County, the suspect, believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien, of Ohio, shot the responding Trooper in the elbow.

After the shooting, O’Brien drove off in his white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the plate number 68H949. The direction he is travelling is unknown.

O’Brien’s car reportedly has damage on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear view mirror.

Anyone with any information on the location of the Jeep or O’Brien is asked to contact WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

