COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — University of Maryland English professor Dr. Michael Olmert talked about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and funeral services for her as the people of the United Kingdom and the world said goodbye to her.

Olmert lectures on Medieval Studies, Shakespeare, 17th and 18th Century Studies, and Modern British Drama.

Putting it simply, Olmert equated Queen Elizabeth’s loss to the death of a grandmother or mother for the people of the Commonwealth . He said the attachment to her was not about politics but more about family.