LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Lynchburg Police Department reports the four juveniles connected to the River Ridge Mall gun incident from Saturday, February 18th, are now facing formal charges.

Investigators say they seized three handguns – two of which were stolen, and two Airsoft guns – one resembling an AR-15 and the other resembling a handgun.

Their identities have not been released at this time, but they are charged with the following:

Juvenile 1 (13): Brandish a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Juvenile 2 (14): Possession of a stolen firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Juvenile 3 (16): Concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18;

Juvenile 4 (17): Possession of a stolen firearm, brandishing a firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

WFXR News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.