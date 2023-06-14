CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Supporting those on the battle field … from the ball field.

Virginia Cavaliers baseball player Ethan Anderson said the military has played a huge role in his life … especially as the son of a Navy SEAL. Now he’s using his uniform to support those in uniform — and their families – by giving back to an organization that he says gave him so much.

“Growing up in a military family. My grandfather was in the Marine Corps. I have two uncles one in the Marine Corps and one in the Army. My dad was in the Navy. Just moving around and kind of having those father figures and male role models in my life and showing me the discipline that it takes and kind of how they go about their business each day and the love they have for their country,” said Anderson.

For UVA’s Ethan Anderson, he took those life lessons from his military family role models to make him into the person he is today. Thanks to Ethan’s dad J.R. and his 27 years as a Navy SEAL, the Andersons traveled all around the world before J.R. retired to Virginia Beach in 2019. Ethan feels he learned a lot at every stop for his family.

“It is a different lifestyle. You know moving around every year or two and having to make new friends especially when you are there for two years and maybe your friends move halfway through and so constantly trying to make new friends. Baseball really helped me out with going to a new place and being on a team and having friends right away,” said Anderson.

With all of the moving around, the Andersons got a big assists from the the Navy SEAL Foundation. The charity organization helps support naval special warfare families, to give military kids the chance to attend summer camps, babysitting, college scholarships and tutors. With the impact of the Navy SEAL Foundation on Ethan and his family he wanted to give back through his NIL deal…donating 100% of his name, image and likeness money to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“I wanted to give back to the Navy SEAL Foundation. I got in contact with someone that worked there. I loved helping out people who helped me out,” said Anderson. When you look at UVA’s Ethan Anderson and his close connection to the military in helping so many family members including his dad serving our country it is not a surprise he is doing what he is doing with his NIL money.

“The fiber and character of Ethan Anderson. You can see it on the field and being around him every day. You can see what growing up in a household of a Navy SEAL has benefited him,” said Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’Connor.

“I love my father. Not because he was a SEAL or in the military. You know just being around for me. Kind of teaching me how to live life and how to go about my business. I hope I make him proud of everything I do on the baseball field on and off the field,” said Anderson.

Ethan has NIL deals with two companies owned an operated by veterans with the advertising of the partnerships on Instagram. Again all of the money from those deals goes to the foundation.