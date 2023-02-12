LOS ANGELES (DC News Now) — An American Airlines plane collided with a shuttle bus on the taxiway of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday night, officials confirmed.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321, was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus that was transporting passengers in between terminals, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department described the incident as a “low-speed collision.” A total of five people were injured, four of whom were transported to the hospital. The driver of the tug vehicle pulling the plane was listed as being in “moderate condition.” The driver and two passengers on the bus were in fair condition.

The only person on the aircraft, an employee, was checked by medics on scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Airport operations were not impacted. The FAA confirmed to DC News Now that they are investigating.

“An empty American Airlines Airbus A321 struck a bus while being towed on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport around 10 p.m. local time Friday, Feb. 10. No passengers were on board the plane. The bus was transporting passengers between terminals. The FAA will investigate,” said an agency spokesperson.