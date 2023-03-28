WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The governors of Virginia and Maryland ordered U.S. and state flags be lowered on Tuesday, following President Joe Biden’s proclamation that all American flags fly at half staff in remembrance of the six people who died in a school shooting in Tennessee on Monday.

Police said the shooter, a former student of The Covenant School in Nashville, went there and opened fire, killing three children and three staff members at the private school. The accused shooter then died by suicide.

These are the people who died:

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9 years old

Hallie Scruggs, 9 years old

William Kinney, 9 years old

Cynthia Peak, 61 years old

Katherine Koonce, 60 years old

Mike Hill, 61 years old

The flag orders for federal, state, and local buildings were in place until sunset on March 31.