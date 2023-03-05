GREENSBORO, NC(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team claims their first ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament title and an automatic NCAA Tournament bid with a 75-67 win over Louisville Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Georgia Amoore led the Hokies with 25 points. Amoore also earning ACC Tournament MVP honors. Elizabeth Kitley chipped in with 20. Virginia Tech will find out their NCAA Tournament fate next Sunday when the bracket will be released.