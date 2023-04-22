BRISTOL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help locating two children who they believe to be in “extreme danger.”

According to VSP, 10-year-old Kayden David Smith and 8-year-old Kendall Donelle Smith were last seen on Thursday, April 20 on Willow Circle in Bristol with 31-year-old Barbara Louisa Smith and 35-year-old Charles William Lewis.

Kayden (left) has brown hair and green eyes, stands about 4’6″ and weighs around 70 pounds. Kendall (right) has brown hair and green eyes, stands about 4′ and weighs around 60 pounds. (Photos: VSP)

Barbara Louisa Smith (right) has brown hair and blue eyes, stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 150 pounds. Charles William Lewis (left) has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands about 5’10” and weighs around 185 pounds. They are believed to be driving a white 2005 Ford Focus with Virginia tags TUG-5104. (Photos: VSP)

Kayden and Kendall are believed to be in “extreme danger” and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who believes they have seen any of the people pictured or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bristol City Police Department at 276-645-7400.